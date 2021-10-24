Premier Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 654,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,750,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,053,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,430,000 after buying an additional 158,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $57.04 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

