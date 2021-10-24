Premier Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

