Premier Asset Management LLC Has $556,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

