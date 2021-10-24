Premier Asset Management LLC Has $637,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 412,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 57,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

NYSE T opened at $25.49 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $182.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

