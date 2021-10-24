Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,211 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $103.61 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $103.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

