Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $108.30

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 108.30 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 111.80 ($1.46). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 111.20 ($1.45), with a volume of 1,610,710 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

The company has a market cap of £955.70 million and a PE ratio of 9.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.