Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

PRIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

