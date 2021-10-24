Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $72,000 in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 27,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,433,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

