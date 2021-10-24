Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $489,304.20 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $461,898.50.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80.
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61.
Several research firms have issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 13.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
