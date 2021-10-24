Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $489,304.20 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 13.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.