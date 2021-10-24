Project Pai (PAI) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $21.53 million and $375,876.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,782,511,430 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,420,629 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

