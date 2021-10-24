Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.40.

NYSE:PLD opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $145.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,725,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

