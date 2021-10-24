ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RILY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,841 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,058,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 139,413 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,097,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $1,023,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.20 per share, with a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 204,808 shares of company stock worth $12,609,671 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

