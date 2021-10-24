ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,682 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bally’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

