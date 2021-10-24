ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OneMain by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

