ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 48,525 Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGRE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $103,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $133,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $144,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.