ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 342,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of CSII opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.64 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

