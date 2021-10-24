ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,894,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WABC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

