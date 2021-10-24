ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 3.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.55. 1,229,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 85,917,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,000 shares during the period. CIF Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $50,437,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

