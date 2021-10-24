ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 3.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.55. 1,229,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 85,917,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,000 shares during the period. CIF Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $50,437,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

