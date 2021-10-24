Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 4,039 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,039 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,078,000. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Qualys by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QLYS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at $567,787,219.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,636 shares of company stock valued at $56,045,161. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QLYS opened at $117.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.23. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

