Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRE. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $55.52 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist raised their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

