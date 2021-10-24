Prudential PLC Invests $532,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.18 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

