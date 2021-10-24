Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

