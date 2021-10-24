Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472,225 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Mark Stevens grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

