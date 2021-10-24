Prudential PLC Sells 54 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,074 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Snowflake by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.60.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total value of $21,165,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $6,829,666.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,936,329.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,099,810 shares of company stock valued at $334,187,586 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW opened at $339.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

