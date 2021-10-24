Prudential PLC Sells 604,437 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604,437 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 130.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Horizon by 220.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

