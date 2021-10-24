Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.