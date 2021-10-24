Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $346.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.92.

Public Storage stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.33. 451,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.68 and a 200 day moving average of $298.61. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

