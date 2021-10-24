PulteGroup (PHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $49.72 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

