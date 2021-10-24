Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $385.57 million and $54.07 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00070399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00072862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00104113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,149.89 or 0.99689192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.93 or 0.06662423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00021731 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars.

