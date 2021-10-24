Pyrk Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $31,797.70 and approximately $362.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000099 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

