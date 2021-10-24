Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Issued By William Blair

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

