Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after acquiring an additional 84,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after acquiring an additional 100,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

