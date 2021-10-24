Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Decreased by Analyst

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.23.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,335.55 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,381.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

