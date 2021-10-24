Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after buying an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

