QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in QCR were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in QCR by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in QCR by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of QCR by 19.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. Analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James upped their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

