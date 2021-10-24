QIAGEN’s (QGEN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank restated their hold rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.01.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

