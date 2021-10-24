QIAGEN’s (QGEN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank restated their hold rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.01.
Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QIAGEN Company Profile
QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.
