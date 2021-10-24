QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 119,798 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.3% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

