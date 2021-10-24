Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $37,734.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $14.35 million and $37,734.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,003.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.98 or 0.06737257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00324415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.72 or 0.01032266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00090642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.84 or 0.00443965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00282138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00249111 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,145,084 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.