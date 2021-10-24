Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,788 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Advantage Solutions worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 60.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 591.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,409 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth $11,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,076,000 after buying an additional 1,376,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,085,000.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $8.31 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $469.52 million and a PE ratio of 10.13.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.35 million. Research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

