Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $367,000 Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,959 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $44.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

