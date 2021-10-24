Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $398,000 in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,540.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 682,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 613,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 831.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:ELP opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. Research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.