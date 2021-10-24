Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.14% of Rotor Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in Rotor Acquisition by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 114,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rotor Acquisition by 234.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROT opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Rotor Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

