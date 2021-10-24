Quiztok Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.89 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $26.03 million and $4.89 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

