RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $2,141,775.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $91,244 and have sold 169,003 shares valued at $5,715,179. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,769,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,639,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.