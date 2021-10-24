Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

