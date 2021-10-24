Raymond James Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $319.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $316.00 to $319.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KSU. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.62.

NYSE KSU opened at $305.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.91. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.31 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $1,415,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,379 shares of company stock worth $15,492,641. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

