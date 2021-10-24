Raymond James Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $105.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.82.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

