Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their price target on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.36.

RJF stock opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $102.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

