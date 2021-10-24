Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. Ready Capital has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

