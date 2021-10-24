Realio Network (RIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $685,185.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002134 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $685,185.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00071911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00104065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,292.84 or 0.99937427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.82 or 0.06629832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021641 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.